Nigel Farage has claimed Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU "is not Brexit", as he launched the Brexit Party's election campaign for the upcoming UK general election, which takes place on 12 December.

The former leader of UKIP, who now leads the Brexit Party, was a key figure in securing a referendum and a public vote to leave the European Union.

The Brexit Party wants the UK to leave the EU without a deal in place, and currently has no seats in parliament, although it does have 29 MEPs.

On Thursday, Farage conducted an interview with Donald Trump on his show on a British radio station, in which the US president urged the Brexit Party to get behind Boris Johnson.

Farage responded by saying he would be “right behind” Johnson, if the prime minister dropped the Brexit divorce deal he struck with the European Union two weeks ago and instead went for a “clean break” Brexit without a deal.

