Migrants found alive in Belgium truck a week on from Essex tragedy

A dozen migrants were found alive in a truck in Belgium on Wednesday — a week after 39 were found dead near London.

They were found in a refrigerated vehicle in the north of the country, a federal police spokeswoman told Reuters news agency.

The driver, who was transporting fruit and vegetables, called the police who found the men of Syrian and Sudanese origin.

The dozen were taken to the Immigration Office in the city of Antwerp.

Last week, 39 migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain after crossing from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. Belgian authorities, facing increasing scrutiny of their fight against human trafficking, are cooperating with British authorities in the investigation.

