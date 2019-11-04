Dozens of migrants found inside refrigerated truck in northern Greece

Police in northern Greece have discovered dozens of migrants hiding inside a refrigerated truck in the fourth such discovery by authorities across Europe in under a month.

The finding on Monday was made after officers carried out a routine check on the truck, which was travelling on a section of motorway near the town of Xanthi.

At least 41 migrants were found inside, according to police officials; however, some politicians said this number was higher.

The migrants were all said to have originated from Afghanistan, and were not believed to have been harmed inside the truck as the refrigeration system had not been turned on.

Meanwhile, the driver was arrested and the migrants transported to a local police station to be identified.

The latest discovery follows a number of similar incidents across Europe in the past month.

It started with the discovery of 39 bodies believed to be that of Vietnamese nationals in the back of a refrigerated container in the UK in mid-October.

A week later, a dozen migrants were found alive in the back of a truck in Belgium and eight more found at the cross-Channel port of Calais in two separate incidents.