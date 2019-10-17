What's in Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the European Union?

"Where there is a will, there is a deal!" Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker both took to Twitter to announce that a Brexit deal has been struck between the EU and the UK as they gathered in Brussels for a crucial European Council summit.

Johnson was quick to call it "a new deal that takes back control" and urged the British parliament to approve it soon "so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment".

He may be speaking too soon, though, as Northern Ireland's unionist party, DUP, whose votes are important for the deal to be approved in parliament, has rejected the proposed agreement "as things stand".

But what's in this deal?

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, said in a press conference that the text should provide "legal certainty in every area where Brexit like any separation creates uncertainty,” including for European nationals living in the UK, British citizens living in the EU, businesses and groups being currently funded by EU budget.

He stressed that the deal, as published by the European Commission online, is still to be considered a draft.

Still the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, present at a pre-summit meeting, said the deal “safeguards the single market, safeguards the values of the European Union, avoids a border on the island of Ireland”.

The transition period should last until the end of 2020, Barnier said, but it could be extended to last another one or two years if an agreement is reached.

A proposed solution for Ireland

The EU and the UK also seem to have finally found a balance on one of the thorniest Brexit issues: Ireland. According to Barnier, the new deal assures that Northern Ireland would "benefit from the UK’s future trade policy” while also remaining "an entry point into our single market.”

How?

“UK authorities can apply UK tariffs on products coming from third countries so long as those goods entering Northern Ireland are not at risk of entering our single market,” he answered. “However, for goods at risk of entering the single market, the UK authorities will apply the EU’s tariffs.”He did not explain how authorities will determine which goods could be at risk of entering the single market.

You can read the full text of the deal (64 pages) here.