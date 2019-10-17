Brexit is set to dominate a key EU summit in Brussels this week after the EU and UK announced that they had come to a deal ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

Leaders of EU countries will meet in the Belgian capital for a two-day get-together, which will also cover topics like EU enlargement, climate change and relations with Turkey.

It will happen under the umbrella of the European Council, which is led by Donald Tusk and made up of heads of government from across the bloc.

You can follow live updates from the summit, below.