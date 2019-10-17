Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

brussels bureau

Live

EU summit: Follow minute-by-minute updates from the two-day EU summit in Brussels

 Comments
By Lauren Chadwick 
EU summit: Follow minute-by-minute updates from the two-day EU summit in Brussels
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Brexit is set to dominate a key EU summit in Brussels this week after the EU and UK announced that they had come to a deal ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

Leaders of EU countries will meet in the Belgian capital for a two-day get-together, which will also cover topics like EU enlargement, climate change and relations with Turkey.

It will happen under the umbrella of the European Council, which is led by Donald Tusk and made up of heads of government from across the bloc.

You can follow live updates from the summit, below.