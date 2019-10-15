Brexit deal 'still possible' says Barnier as deadline looms

European leaders and the UK could still strike a Brexit deal this week even if is it increasingly difficult to do so, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of EU ministers, Barnier said it was time London "turned good intentions into a legal text."

"Even if an agreement has been difficult, more and more difficult, it’s still possible this week," Barnier said.

"Obviously, any agreement must work for all. The whole of the UK and the whole of the EU. Let me add also that it is high time to turn good intentions in a legal text," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously said he wants to reach a Brexit deal at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday to allow for an orderly departure on October 31.

The main problem remains the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and how to prevent it becoming a backdoor into the EU after Brexit.

A border on the island could undermine the 1998 peace agreement that helped end three decades of sectarian violence.

