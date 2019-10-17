Can Boris Johnson get his Brexit deal through parliament?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has struck a new deal with the European Union - just as all hope seemed lost.

But Johnson faces a serious challenge getting his deal through parliament, which is set to vote on Saturday during a special weekend sitting of the House of Commons.

There are currently 650 members of parliament in the Commons, and Johnson needs at least half of them - or 325 MPs - to vote for his deal.

Johnson currently has 288 MPs, 28 of which have been dubbed the 'Tory Spartans', Brexit hardliners that voted against former PM Theresa May's deal last year.

Even if Johnson can carry the hardliners, he is still 37 votes short.

There are currently 36 independent MPs in the House of Commons, 21 of which are the Tory rebels who defied Johnson last month in voting to require him to ask the EU for an extension to Brexit if a deal cannot be struck by October 31.

How many of them can be relied on to vote with their former leader now?

One of them, Margot James, told the BBC that she would likely give Johnson "the benefit of the doubt", although she maintained that the new deal is even worse than May's.

Since the 2017 election, when the Conservatives lost their majority in parliament, the party has relied on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and its 10 MPs to have a working majority.

But since the DUP has ruled out voting for the deal as it stands, Johnson may not be able to rely on their support either.

"As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT".

Which leaves Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

The latter under new leader Jo Swinson has positioned itself as the anti-Brexit party, meaning it would be unlikely to vote for any deal that pulls Britain out of the EU.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Thursday that Johnson's deal was worse than the one struck by Theresa May, and ruled out supporting it.

"The Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May’s, which was overwhelmingly rejected," Corbyn said.

"These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers’ rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations."

He added that "the best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."

As for Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader commented on Johnson's deal saying that it's "not Brexit".