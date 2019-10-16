What possible Brexit scenarios could unfold before the end of October?

The UK is at a Brexit stalemate and the clock is ticking to find a way out before the October 31 deadline.

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel put it: "We're at the sprint finish."

From Brexiteers and Remainers to Conservatives, Labour Party members, Liberal Democrats and those backing the Brexit Party — everyone has a scenario they'd prefer to happen.

Here are the possible outcomes that could unfold before October is out.

A deal is signed off before October 31

Britain and the European Union held last-ditch talks ahead of the EU summit in a bid to clinch a new Brexit deal before a meeting of the EU summit.

The collective line that most EU27 leaders seemed to tout ahead of the meeting was that an accord was still possible.

Indeed, any new deal would need to pass the first hurdle of getting their approval.

A new accord would be a feasible option before the October 31 deadline provided UK MPs backed it and there's actually enough time to implement the legislation.

Governments requests a delay until January 31

If MPs have not approved any such new deal by October 19, the Prime Minister must send a letter to the President of the European Council which actively "seeks" an extension to Article 50 until the end of January next year.

This is down to a piece of legislation passed by MPs, known as the "Benn Act".

The House of Commons is set to sit on Saturday, October 19 for the first time since 1982, ready for a “meaningful vote” should Johnson present parliament with a new Brexit treaty.

When pressed by the UK's Brexit select committee on Wednesday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the government “will abide by that text” of the Benn Act.

He indicated Boris Johnson will send a letter to the EU seeking an extension should no such deal be passed.

Government goes after short delay

If in the above case there isn't enough time to sign off on legislation, the government could seek a short delay to the Brexit deadline.

If the EU agrees this would likely lead to a delayed Brexit with a new deal.

Should this request fail for whatever reason, the UK is likely to find itself exiting the bloc without an accord and we could even see a vote of no confidence in the government.

No-deal Brexit could still happen

Indeed, a no-deal Brexit is not off the table.

While Barclay gave his assurances the government would comply with the law in the event no deal were to be passed in the Commons, there have also been repeated murmurs from No 10 claiming ministers have found a way to bypass the law.

One such report that gained significant momentum was that Johnson could send a second letter asking the EU to ignore the first asking for an extension.

Negotiators are cutting it down to the wire if they are to get a deal before the summit — the next few days will undoubtedly prove to be pivotal in the Brexit saga.