Belgium

Watch live: EU top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on latest talks

By Euronews 
The European union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay, the UK's Brexit Minister, met in Brussels on Friday morning.

The meeting between the two men came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar had a "detailed and constructive discussion" in which they agreed that a Brexit deal is possible.

The exchange between the two leaders represented a change of mood compared to earlier in the week when EU and UK officials accused each other of playing a "stupid blame game."

The two sides are tussling over the backstop agreement — an insurance policy championed by the EU to keep Northern Ireland in the bloc's customs union in order to prevent the creation of a physical border which could threaten peace on the island — which the UK argues is undemocratic.

The UK presented alternative plans last week which would see Northern Ireland remains in the customs union for goods and agri-food products with physical checks to be conducted away from the border.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday morning that "the UK has still not come forward with a workable, realistic proposal" but tempered that by saying that "even the slight chance (that a deal can be struck) must be used."

