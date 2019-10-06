Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Five murdered in Austrian ski town of Kitzbuehel - police

By Euronews with Reuters
Austrian police are investigating the suspected murder of five people in the ski town of Kitzbuehel, Reuters reported on Sunday, quoting the police.

The murders had occurred overnight, a spokesman for the regional Tirol police said.

The suspected perpetrator had been detained, Austrian press agency APA reported, citing police.

Local media, citing police information, reported the perpetrator was a 25-year-old man who had entered the family home of his former girlfriend and shot five people - the young woman and her new boyfriend, as well as her parents and brother. He later turned himself over to the police and confessed to the murders, media reported.