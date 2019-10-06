Five murdered in Austrian ski town of Kitzbuehel - police

Austrian police are investigating the suspected murder of five people in the ski town of Kitzbuehel, Reuters reported on Sunday, quoting the police.

The murders had occurred overnight, a spokesman for the regional Tirol police said.

The suspected perpetrator had been detained, Austrian press agency APA reported, citing police.

Local media, citing police information, reported the perpetrator was a 25-year-old man who had entered the family home of his former girlfriend and shot five people - the young woman and her new boyfriend, as well as her parents and brother. He later turned himself over to the police and confessed to the murders, media reported.