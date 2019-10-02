British government to prorogue parliament — again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Queen Elizabeth to prorogue parliament for a matter of days from next Tuesday to launch its new legislative agenda.

Last week, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Johnson's previous suspension of parliament was unlawful after critics argued it was being used to prevent lawmakers from scrutinising his Brexit plans, forcing parliament to reconvene amid angry scenes.

That suspension had been due to last five weeks.

But with parliament needing to be prorogued before any new legislative launch, the government has requested a much shorter suspension, meaning it should take place as normal.

"I want to deliver on the people's priorities," Johnson said in a statement.