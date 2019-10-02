Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
British government to prorogue parliament — again

By Alastair Jamieson  Reuters 
Second time lucky for Boris Johnson as he prepares to prorogue parliament again
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Queen Elizabeth to prorogue parliament for a matter of days from next Tuesday to launch its new legislative agenda.

Last week, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Johnson's previous suspension of parliament was unlawful after critics argued it was being used to prevent lawmakers from scrutinising his Brexit plans, forcing parliament to reconvene amid angry scenes.

That suspension had been due to last five weeks.

But with parliament needing to be prorogued before any new legislative launch, the government has requested a much shorter suspension, meaning it should take place as normal.

"I want to deliver on the people's priorities," Johnson said in a statement.