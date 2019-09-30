Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Chef Thierry Voisin's Kamaboko-stuffed courgette flower recipe

By Katy Dartford 
Thierry Voisin is the French Michelin-starred chef of the "Les Saisons" restaurant of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

He has created a French/Japanese fusion dish around kamaboko, the finest of Japanese surimi.

Why not try it at home and become a true chef? Get ready, it's going to get a bit technical.

Ingredients

1 Kamaboko (surimi)

10 Courgette flowers

1 Horsehair crab (Erimacrus isenbeckii)

Ginger

Olive oil

Steps

Dice the kamaboko

Shell and chop the crab

Stuff the courgette flower with kamaboko and crab using a pastry bag

Poach the stuffed courgette flower in a steamer (10 minutes, 80°C)

Make a crab cream out of the carcass and add chives

Steam some courgettes and add butter

Make a courgette purée and grate some ginger into it

Fry the courgette flower tempura-style

Preparation

Plate the courgette purée

Add the steamed courgette

And a stuffed courgette

Cover with the crab cream

Add a splash of olive oil

Add the courgette flower tempura