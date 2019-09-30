Chef Thierry Voisin’s Kamaboko-stuffed courgette flower recipe
Thierry Voisin is the French Michelin-starred chef of the "Les Saisons" restaurant of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.
He has created a French/Japanese fusion dish around kamaboko, the finest of Japanese surimi.
Why not try it at home and become a true chef? Get ready, it's going to get a bit technical.
Ingredients
1 Kamaboko (surimi)
10 Courgette flowers
1 Horsehair crab (Erimacrus isenbeckii)
Ginger
Olive oil
Steps
Dice the kamaboko
Shell and chop the crab
Stuff the courgette flower with kamaboko and crab using a pastry bag
Poach the stuffed courgette flower in a steamer (10 minutes, 80°C)
Make a crab cream out of the carcass and add chives
Steam some courgettes and add butter
Make a courgette purée and grate some ginger into it
Fry the courgette flower tempura-style
Preparation
Plate the courgette purée
Add the steamed courgette
And a stuffed courgette
Cover with the crab cream
Add a splash of olive oil
Add the courgette flower tempura