Twitter users mock new iPhone camera, compare it to fidget spinner

By Minyvonne Burke with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 10/09/2019 - 21:54

Apple unveiled its newest iPhones on Tuesday, giving the world a glimpse of the new three-camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro and the pricier "Max" version — and Twitter users can't stop poking fun at the odd setup.

The cameras are located on the rear of the phone and feature three lenses clustered into a triangular shape.

Many people on Twitter said the shape "scared" them, while others compared it to everything from a fidget spinner to the holes on a bowling ball.

"iPhone 11 Pro cameras straight up look like Philips Shaver!" one Twitter user wrote, while another said it looked like "a spider's face."

"Who designed this iPhone 11 pro camera lens set up I'm so scared of it but I'm still prob gonna get it lmao," one woman tweeted.

"It intimidates me and i know i'll probably only use the same single lens every time anyway," another posted.

The cameras offer a wide lens, a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide lens with a broader field of view for capturing shots. Apple said in a press release that the triple-camera system "provides a pro-level camera experience" that will deliver "huge improvements to low-light photography" and offer "the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos."

Both phones, along with a second-tier version called iPhone 11, were unveiled during the company's yearly fall event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 11 Pro, which will be available Sept. 20, costs $999, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $1,099. The iPhone 11 will retail for $699.