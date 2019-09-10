Iran has rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and accused him of seeking a pretext for war.

On Monday, foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: "The possessor of real nukes cries wolf" in a reference to Israel's own presumed nuclear arsenal... He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION."

The Iranian foreign minister has in the past referred to the so-called "B-team". According to Zarif that includes U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also said this claim could goad the U.S. president into conflict with Tehran.

It was the first time that Netanyahu had identified the site, which he said, was discovered in a trove of Iranian documents Israel previously obtained and released publicly last year. "In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, adding that it was south of Iranian city of Isfahan.

This week it was also revealed the International Atomic Energy Agency found traces of Uranium at a site in Iran and has asked Tehran for an explanation.

Rami Khouri is a professor at the American University of Beirut and a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. He thinks there is a small chance that the Iran Nuclear Deal deal may yet be saved:

“It’s not Iran that needs to be brought back into the fold... everybody needs to re-commit, both sides have legitimate issues,” Khouri notes, “the critical thing is to make sure that anything that is discussed is sanctioned by international law, they can’t have a negotiation that is defined by what Donald Trump or Mike Pompeo wants, that wouldn’t go anywhere because Iranians would refuse it.”

