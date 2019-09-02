On the Greece's Aegean coast, 13 migrant boats carrying a total of 546 people arrived on the island of Lesbos in the space of about an hour on Thursday last week.

And the refugee camp of Moria on Lesbos is in a state of emergency. Due to a recent significant increase on arrivals, more than 10,000 migrants are now struggling to survive. Moria is now the largest migrant reception centre in Europe. Sanitary conditions are appalling and people drink water and wash their dishes next to piles of rubbish.

Fateme Hosseini was hoping for something better when she left Afghanistan for Europe. She has to wait in the food line for three hours in order to get some food for herself and her two daughters:

"Three families live in one tent. How can we live like that? For how long? My asylum case will be examined in March 2020 and my brother’s in 2021. Till then, we are supposed to live here, under these conditions. We must leave this island."

Hazrat Yaghubi is another Afghan migrant in the camp. Hazrat's main concern is the lack of proper education for his children. He wants them to go to school and learn English as he believes that it’s important for their future in Europe:

"We don’t really have a tent and I’m afraid of rain. But what bothers me most is that my children do not go to school. They are wasting their time, they have to learn foreign languages. This is a priority for me."

Right now a number of refugees - many of them unaccompanied minors, single-parent families and the elderly - are being allowed to move to Greece’s mainland.

Fowziye Rezai is one of them. But if she chooses to move to Athens, she has to leave her son behind on Lesbos:

"I’m 60 years old and I am ill. My knees are hurting and I have a problem with my heart. Authorities gave me permission to travel to Athens and see a doctor, but they don’t allow my son to come. I protested but nothing changed. How can I travel on my own, this is inhuman."

Watch Good Morning Europe's report on the situation on the Greek island of Lesbos in the player above.