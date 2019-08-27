At least 40 people dead after shipwreck off coast of Libya, says UN

At least 40 people are feared dead or missing after a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, according to a spokesman for the UN's refugee agency.

A further 60 have been rescued and returned to shore, said Charlie Yaxley, from the UNHCR.

Yaxley said a rescue operation by local fishermen and the Libyan Coast Guard had been underway since Tuesday morning. He said the survivors included people from Sudan, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

"This highlights once again the urgent need for increased search and rescue capacity on the Mediterranean and for meaningful alternatives inside Libya so that refugees don’t feel they have to take these fatal journeys in the first place," he told Euronews.

"Particularly on the Libya-to-Europe crossing, we are seeing an incredibly worrying rise in the rate that people are dying. We now have a situation where one person dies on that route for every six or seven people who reach European shores.

"Compared to previous years the total number of arrivals coming to Europe is down significantly but what we still see is a high loss of life, so there is no longer a crisis of arrivals, but instead a real crisis of deaths.

"It’s been clear for some time now that the status quo cannot continue. We have had similar tragedies occurring far too often in recent weeks and months and each time we see an outpouring of expressions of sympathy but those sentiments must now translate into meaningful action."