Women lead the efforts to tackle inequality in Rwanda

With France set to put inequality at the heart of this week's G7 meeting in Biarritz, Euronews' is spending the week looking at pockets of inequality that exist not only across Europe, but around the world.

For the people of Rwanda, tackling inequality is seen as a critical step in helping the country move past the dark chapter of its recent past.

In this instalment, Euronews speaks with one group of working women helping to lead the effort to support female entrepreneurs in the east African country.