French waiter shot dead by customer waiting for sandwich

A waiter in France has been shot dead by a customer who got frustrated waiting too long for his sandwich, according to news agency AFP.

The victim's colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder.

It happened in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night at a pizza and sandwich eatery.

A witness said the gunman lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough", and then he fled the scene.

The 28-year-old died at the scene.

Police told AFP a murder investigation has been opened and the gunman is on the run.