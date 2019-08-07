Hiroshima: The story of Shin, buried with his bike at the age of 3

It has been 70 years since the United States dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, during WWII, which killed more than 70,000 people and destroyed the city.

A toddler's bike stands as a reminder of this painful period in Japanese history. Shinichi's tricycle, which has been preserved by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum is at the centre of a children's book by Hiroshima survivor Tatsuharu Kodama.

"Shin's Tricycle" is about a three-year-old boy named Shinichi Tetsutani who died in the attack.

His father buried him in the family's garden along with his favourite toy.

In 1985, the grave was opened and Shinichi's bones were buried in the family cemetery while the tricycle was donated to the museum.