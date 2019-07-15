Kosovo high on the agenda for Macron during official visit to Serbia

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Serbia in an effort to “reinforce the distended links” with Belgrade.

Relations with Kosovo — a province that broke away from Serbia and gained its independence in 2008 following a war between Serbian government forces and Kosovar separatists in 1998-99 — are likely to feature highly on the president's agenda amid hopes for more economic cooperation between the two countries.

Belgrade continues to view Kosovo as its own territory despite a majority of European Union countries and the US recognising it as a sovereign nation.

The EU has led talks between the two countries since 2011 which resulted in several technical agreements including the Brussels agreement which aimed to normalise relations and integrate the Serb minority in northern Kosovo.

But in practice, the agreements were vague, and the process was undone after several setbacks.

A series of further setbacks in the last couple of years have seen talks break down, starting with the murder of the ethnic-Serb politician Oliver Ivanović in January 2018. At the end of that year, Kosovo raised customs duties on imports from Serbia to 100% after Belgrade blocked Kosovo's bid to join Interpol. In addition to this, Kosovo decided to upgrade its security force into an army, which Serbia sees as a potential threat that could trigger a military response from Belgrade.

In a joint effort by France and Germany, Kosovar and Serbian presidents, Hashim Thaçi and Aleksandar Vučić, agreed to sit down at the negotiating table in April with another meeting organised for the beginning of July. But the meeting fell through after Pristina declined to remove the 100% tariffs imposed on Serbia last November.

