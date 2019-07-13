Spain

Revellers dice with death in Spain's 'running of the bulls'

 Comments
By Daniel Bellamy  with Reuters
Revellers dice with death in Spain's 'running of the bulls'
Text size Aa Aa

It's a rite of passage for young men, a chance to test their bravery in the streets of Pamplona, Spain.

On Saturday, half a dozen specially bred and aggressive bulls raced from their pen along a winding 875-metre route to the city's bull ring.

For the men and the few women who take part, it's a risky undertaking.

The "running of the bulls" lasts for a week. Every year some people are injured and even killed.

On Saturday, five people were taken to hospital, although none of them were directly gored by a bull.

Two suffered arm injuries after falling, two others bruising to the head and one a torso injury.

Then later in the day, to the outrage of animal rights supporters, the bulls face death at the hands of matadors in the city's bull-ring.