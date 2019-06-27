Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Good Morning Europe

Image of drowned migrants prompts political soul-searching

 Comments
By GABE GUTIERREZ 
Victim's mother Rosa Ramirez
Victim's mother Rosa Ramirez -
Copyright
REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS
Text size Aa Aa

The image of a father and daughter who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande has created calls for a new approach to the migration question in the United States.

"I hope that picture alone will catalyse this congress, this senate, this committee, to do something,” said Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and daughter Valeria - originally from El Salvador - drowned trying to cross the border from Mexico.

Óscar’s mother Rosa Ramírez said her son had contacted her shortly before trying to make the crossing.

"The last message he sent me was on Saturday,” she said. “He said 'Mama, I love you. He said 'take care of yourselves because we are fine here.' When I read that message, I don't know, it made me want to cry because I saw it as a sort of good-bye."

Watch the interview in the video player above