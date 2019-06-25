Toasting Negroni on the beloved cocktail's centennial

This year marks 100 years since the iconic Negroni was first concocted.

The cocktail has just three ingredients: dry gin, vermouth, and Campari but is well known as a classic apéritif.

Negroni week started on Monday and over 12,000 bars and restaurants are participating around the world.

Restaurants in New York City joined the celebrations.

Harry's, a bar and restaurant established in 1972 and located right near the New York Stock Exchange is one of the establishments taking part.

“In the last 4 or 5 years, we have seen a huge resurgence in the enthusiasm for classic drinks, so Negroni was a perfect fit for a Wall Street institution like Harry’s," said Faith O'Gorman, the director of business development at Harry's.

The legend of Negroni says Count Camillo Negroni asked a bartender in Florence, Fosco Scarselli, if he could add a splash of something stronger in his "Americano" which was a well-known cocktail of bitters and vermouth.

"Negroni had been a cowboy in Montana and Alberta, Canada, and a gambler and a fencing instructor in New York City for a number of years. He was pretty sporty, probably absorbed some American habits," said the Daily Beast's senior drink columnist and author David Wondrich. "He wanted this drink a little bit stronger."

Negroni's story was notably told in Florentine drink historian Luca Picchi's book Negroni Cocktail: An Italian Legend.

Negroni Week has 46 official charity partners.

Bars and restaurants pick a charity when they sign up for Negroni Week. To date, the venues have raised about $2 million for charitable causes.

Watch Euronews correspondent Michela Monte's report in the video player above.