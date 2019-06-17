Thousands of Venezuelans descend on Peruvian border

Thousands of Venezuelans rushed to Peru's northern border on Friday hoping to enter the Andean country before the imposition of strict immigration requirements at midnight.

The economic collapse of Venezuela under the presidency of Nicolás Maduro has unleashed the largest migration crisis in the recent history of Latin America, forcing countries like Peru to face an unprecedented increase in immigration.

On Thursday alone, 5,849 Venezuelans entered Peru in Tumbes, compared to a daily average of around 1,500-2,000 in recent months, Peru's immigration office said.