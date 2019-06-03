Watch: Locals paint the town red in Colombia tomato throwing festival

A vast crowd of locals and tourists pelted each other with tomatoes on Sunday in a traditional "tomatina" that left the Colombian town of Sutamarchan awash with red pulp.

The crowd sprinted to a huge pile of tomatoes in the middle of a field and white T-shirts turned red as the food flew through the air.

This area, two hours north of the capital city of Bogota, is well known for its tomatoes and the tomatina is part of a weekend cultural festival that marks the end of harvest in the agricultural region.

Event organiser Heyner Suarez said that the tomatoes used in the fight are leftovers from cultivation and not fit for human consumption.