BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Cruise ship plows into tourist boat in Venice

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: ITALYY-ACCIDENT-SHIP-TOURISM
This video grab handout on June 2, 2019 by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire and rescue service, shows a damaged tourist boat after it was hit early on June 2, 2019 by a cruise ship that lost control as it was coming in to dock in Venice, Italy. -
Copyright
HANDOUT
Text size Aa Aa

VENICE, Italy — A towering cruise ship has struck a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Italian media report that at least five people have been injured in the crash.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city.

Video of the crash shows the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, plowing into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.