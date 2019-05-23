Updated Eurovision results show UK score even worse than previously thought

British Eurovision fans were left distraught on Saturday 18 May as the nation came rock bottom in the grand final in Tel Aviv.

But after the EBU realised that an incorrect aggregated result from Belarus was originally used, and their countries' jury dismissed, the indignity of last place was exacerbated.

That's right, the UK performed even worse than previously thought, according to updated results released by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday.

The overall winner and Top 4 songs of the contest remain unchanged, the EBU said in a statement.

''We have discovered that due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used'', the statement reads. ''To respect both the artists and EBU Members which took part, we wish to correct the final results in accordance with the rules.''

This error has impacted the score of some countries, which in updated results have moved ranks: for instance Sweden, originally ranked #6, switched ranks with Norway who were previously at #5.

The UK remains last, but with a lower score than previously thought: it lost with a mere 11 points, not 16.

Michael Rice was the UK's participant for the Eurovision contest 2019. But he can rest assured that his showing will not be remembered as the worst in UK history. In 2003, Jemini garnered a grand total of zero, or in Eurovision parlance - nil points.

The updated results are as follows :