Need to cooperate on combatting extremism: the case of the Muslim Brotherhood App ǀ View

Whatever side of the Brexit side one may be on, Britain and the rest of Europe remain united in facing the threat of extremism. Extremists will waste no opportunity to try to exploit the perceived vacuum that Brexit may lead to. Luckily for us, they are wrong.

The Muslim Brotherhood recently launched what it called a “Euro Fatwa App”, out of Dublin. Its main audience were Britain. It was heavily promoted by mosques in the UK affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood. The head of the organisation behind the App was a certain Yusuf Al Qaradawi, a Qatari cleric of Egyptian descent considered to be the spiritual head of the Muslim Brotherhood. Qaradawi was banned from entering the UK in 2008, and is also banned from entering France, the US, Ireland, amongst other countries, for his extremist views. What his App aimed to do is to exploit technology and infiltrate the homes of ordinary Muslims in Britain: He may have been banned physically from entering the UK, but his App was to become a vehicle for his extremist preaching. It was based out of Dublin, possibly as a test by his organisation on British European cooperation after Brexit.

The App included many extremist and anti Semitic views. It aimed not only to incite anti Semitism, but also to isolate Muslim communities from mainstream European live.

Lawmakers from both the UK and Europe and French senator Nathalie Goulet were made aware of the App and after Google Play were alerted by The Sunday Times of the App’s existed, Google acted promptly and banned the App from its store. It was a victory for common sense and an example of how Britain needs to work closely with Europe in combatting extremism.

The App was only an example of the dangers that faces all of Europe, including the UK, whether inside or outside the EU. The most potent and dangerous organisation that operates across Europe with apparent immunity is the Muslim Brotherhood. The App was only an example of the tools they could have used. They have many other tools at their disposals: charities, madrassahs and businesses.

The British government’s 2015 review of the Muslim Brotherhood concluded that “aspects of Muslim Brotherhood ideology and tactics, in this country and overseas, are contrary to our values and have been contrary to our national interests and our national security”. Since 2017, the Manchester Arena terrorist attack took place with the bomber, Salman Abedi, allegedly being radicalised at a Muslim Brotherhood run mosque.

Extremists adapt rapidly with changing circumstances. They are quick adopters of technology. The time has come for a serious review of the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood inside Europe. European countries, including Britain, need to look internally at the threat. This should not be connected to activities of the extremist group outside of Europe. Informal inter-European cooperation on the App was an example of how effective collaboration can be.

It is time European governments take the issue of the Muslim Brotherhood seriously. Europeans deserve to know what this group is doing in Europe.

Governments need to support the anti extremism fight ordinary moderate Muslims are involved with daily. I hope they act before it is too late.

Le sénateur Nathalie Goulet conteste les collectes de fonds au profit des Oulémas mauritaniens et demande l’interdiction de l’application EuroFatwa de Yousuf Al Qaradawi

Nathalie Goulet is a Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI) senator for Orne and a member of the Finance Commission.

Ghanem Nuseibeh is the Chairman of Muslims Against Anti Semitism, UK.

