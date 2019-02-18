Group of UK Labour MPs expected to quit over handling of anti-Semitism

A group of MPs with the UK's Labour Party are expected to announce their resignation at a Westminster event later on Monday morning.

The speculation over the resignations comes amid recent criticism of handlings of Brexit and anti-Semitic sentiments within the party.

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour that he expected several MPs to leave.

"I say with great regret that yes, there probably will be some kind of splintering," he said.

In an early move, Labour MP Michael Dugher announced his party resignation over the weekend, saying it was due to the "party's repeated failure to tackle anti-Semitism."

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Dugher added: "The Labour Party I joined was a proud anti-racist party. Not so today."

"Today, under [Corbyn's] leadership, anti-Semites in the Labour Party are repeatedly let off with a rap on the knuckles, rather than being booted out for good."

Should the Labour Party announce a mass exodus this morning, clarification will be needed on whether the group intends to create a new party, or sit as independent MPs.

The announcement is expected at 11.00am CET.