Labour-Conservative talks to break the Brexit stalemate in the UK collapse

Cross-party talks to end the Brexit stalemate have collapsed.

The ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party sat down to try and find a compromise after Theresa May's EU divorce deal was thrice rejected by MPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement on Friday that talks with the government on Brexit had ended without a compromise.

He wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that talks had "gone as far as they can" due to "the increasing weakness and instability" of the government.

On Thursday, May promised to set a timeline for her departure as former UK foreign secretary and leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson said he would seek to be in the running to replace her.

Referencing those developments, Corbyn wrote that, "the position of the government has become ever more unstable and its authority eroded" stating the party would continue to oppose May's deal.

Corbyn said he did not trust the government to carry out any compromise.

May plans to bring her thrice-defeated Brexit deal back to Parliament in June.

Though the talks, which lasted six weeks, were "in good faith," he said, "we have been unable to bridge important policy gaps between us".

Labour had wanted to remain in a customs union and single market with the European Union.