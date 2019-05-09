Sibiu summit: Tusk announces May 28 meeting on assigning top jobs

European Council President Donald Tusk announced Thursday that European Union leaders would meet just two days after the European Parliament elections in May to start the process of agreeing who will take over at the helm of the bloc's top institutions later in 2019.

"I would like to announce that just after the European Parliament election, on May 28, I will call the meeting of all EU leaders in order to start the nomination process," he said at a news conference after EU talks in Romania at the Sibiu summit.

"It would be best if we managed to reach consensus on all these decisions," he said. "But I will not shy away from putting these decisions to the vote if consensus proves difficult to achieve," he added.

Tusk also said he wanted to have the new EU leadership agreed in June.

Also on the agenda was mapping out a future without Britain post Brexit.

The leaders signed up to ten key pledges in a joint Sibiu declaration, which set out the EU's agenda for the next five years and addressed issues including economic prosperity, security, and climate change, among others.

However, commentators, including Euronews' political editor Darren McCaffrey, remarked that the declaration seemed to contain broad brushstrokes rather than any firm commitments.