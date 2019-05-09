BREAKING NEWS

Four arrested under terrorism laws after killing of journalist Lyra McKee

By Associated Press with NBC News World News
A mourner arrives for the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on April 24. -
Brian Lawless
LONDON — Police investigating the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by paramilitary gunfire in Northern Ireland last month, have made four arrests.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland says males aged 15, 18, 38 and 51 were arrested in Londonderry Thursday under terrorism legislation, in connection with violence in the city the night McKee died.

McKee, 29, was killed as she watched rioting in the city, which is also known as Derry, on April 18.

The New IRA, a dissident paramilitary group which opposes Northern Ireland's peace process, says its members killed her by accident when firing at police.

Three people had earlier been arrested and released without charge.

McKee's death caused wide shock and grief in a region still shaken by tremors from decades of violence.