Poles stage banana-themed protest against removal of artworks from National Museum

Protesters in Poland on Monday demonstrated with bananas outside the National Museum in Warsaw against the removal of artworks deemed "indecent" by the museum's director.

As many as 1,000 people took part in the protest, which referenced one of the works — a 1973 video "Consumer Art" by Polish artist Natalia LL, and stills from the video, depicting a woman eating a banana.

Officials said only the video was removed from public display on Friday.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A piece by Katarzyna Kozyra that shows a woman walking two men dressed as animals on a lead was also taken down.

Jerzy Miziolek, the museum's director, told Polish web portal Onet.pl last week, he was "opposed to showing works that could irritate vulnerable young people".

The museum has since promised to reinstate the art but the protests went ahead anyway.

Social media users also posted fruit-themed pictures and the hashtag #stopcenzurze (#stopcensorship).

Euronews has contacted the National Museum in Warsaw for comment.