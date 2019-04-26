Polish rights: How Gdansk is rising against the conservative establishment

In Poland, the port city of Gdansk is seen as a liberal enclave in a conservative country, influenced by the Catholic Church.

More liberal policies for migrants and the LGBT community, amongst others, have been largely credited to Pawel Adamowicz, mayor for over 20 years.

But in January, he died after being stabbed at a charity event.

Now, his widow, Magdalena Adamowicz, is standing in next month's EU elections to continue her husband's legacy.

"He found that many groups in Poland are extremely discriminated and he didn't agree with that," Magdalena told Euronews. "So that was the reason he wanted to support the minority groups, the groups like migrants, like LGBT groups."

Pawel's death's highlighted divisions over rights and sparked debate over hate in Poland. "All his power has come to me," said Magdalena.

While mayors can influence Polish city life, in Gdansk, bringing national change will only come if, and when, the government shifts its position.

