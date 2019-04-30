Labour Party: UK's oppositon to decide today whether to back second Brexit referendum

The governing body of Britain's main opposition Labour Party is meeting today (Tuesday) to decide whether to include a second Brexit referendum as one of its campaign promises for the upcoming European elections.

The party is deeply split over the issue.

It is currently in its fourth week of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government to find a compromise and get the UK's EU divorce deal approved by MPs.

The UK is expected to take part in the May 23-26 EU elections after it was granted a second Brexit delay earlier this month.

It is now scheduled to leave the bloc by October 31 at the latest.

A divisive issue

Labour's governing body — the National Executive Committee — is made up of leader Jeremy Corbyn, members of his shadow Cabinet, MPs, MEPs and representatives from supporting trade unions.

Leading the charge for a confirmatory vote on any Brexit deal is Labour deputy leader Tom Watson. He is being supported by shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarty, who told the BBC earlier this month that a second vote could be "the only means of breaking the deadlock", exposing a deep rift in the shadow Cabinet.

At least 100 of the party's MPs, including Phil Wilson and Peter Kyle, who previously drafted an amendment calling for the Withdrawal Agreement to be put to a People's Vote, have also backed Watson's call.

Furthermore, over 20 of the prospective Labour MEPs have already pledged to campaign for a second referendum.

Most have criticised Corbyn for his ambiguous stance on the issue, arguing it is driving Remainer voters away from Labour and towards parties which back a second vote.

These include the Independent Group/Change UK, which was formed after eight Labour MPs resigned in protest over the party's Brexit strategy.

No change?

Corbyn meanwhile has the support of some of the party's MPs from Leave-voting areas, who fear a change in policy would result in the party being punished by voters.

Labour pledged at its conference last year that it would back a second referendum only in the event that the country was heading for a no-deal Brexit or to prevent what it called a "damaging Tory (Conservative) Brexit."

A Labour source told Reuters that Tuesday's meeting of the party's NEC was not likely to agree something beyond the current stance, which would mean Labour would not hold another vote if it secured its Brexit plan.