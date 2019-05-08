Watch Live: Theresa May takes questions in the House ahead of more Brexit talks with Labour

This article is being updated as events unfold.

Talks will continue today in the drawn out attempt to find an agreement between the UK's two main parties in order to get a deal through parliament. But first, Theresa May will face off against MPs across the House of Commons in Prime Minister's Questions.

Theresa May began by offering words of condolence for the family of the British soldier who was killed by an elephant during an anti-poaching operation in Malawi.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged May on the National Health Service (NHS). Corbyn said there is a shortage of staff. May countered that the NHS budget is increasing for the first time in its 70 year history. May said that is due to the government's "careful management" of the economy.

Conservative MP, Helen Whately, congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their child and asked the Prime Minister if the government will offer paid paternity leave, to which May responded that the government will publish information later in the year.

On Brexit, May said that she is talking to the Labour Party and still wants to deliver on Brexit.

Joan Ryan, Change UK MP and former Labour Party MP, asked when the Prime Minister will "go back to the country with the people's vote." The Prime Minister responded that her view has not changed "in the few minutes" since she answered the question.

"This country has a bright future outside of the European Union," May said.

Conservative MP Rebecca Pow asked the Prime Minister about net zero carbon emissions to which May responded that the government will respond to the committee on climate change report soon.

Labour MP Rupa Huq asked about cuts to London's Metropolitan Police, to which May responded that the police will be receiving an extra £1 billion.

Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP from Morley and Outwood, called for May's resignation. May said she was sorry that so many councillors lost their seats. May said it is not an issue about her own votes.

"If it were an issue about me and how I vote, we would have already left the European Union," May responded.

Conservative MP Richard Drax, a former Guardsman, congratulated the new Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt and said that it was a "full time job."

Addressing the "implication" of his question, May said that there was still a lot to do on equality in the armed forces and that Mordaunt was "absolutely the right person" to do the job. Mordaunt is also the Minister for Women and Equalities.