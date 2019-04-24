Mark Zuckerberg adds to his job description: Podcaster

The CEO of the world's largest social network is getting into the podcasting game.

Facebook on Wednesday announced the launch of a podcast, "Tech & Society With Mark Zuckerberg," in which the company's co-founder and a guest will "take on the biggest questions about tech's place in the world — along with the opportunities, challenges, hopes and anxieties that come with it."

The podcast appears to be an audio version of discussions Zuckerberg has been having as part of a resolution he made in January to embark on a year-long listening and conversation tour around the world.

The podcast is available on Spotify, but did not appear on iTunes as of Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm going to put myself out there more than I've been comfortable with and engage more in some of these debates about the future, the tradeoffs we face, and where we want to go," Zuckerberg wrote in announcing podcast on Facebook.

The first episode, released Tuesday and taped earlier this year, features a conversation between Zuckerberg and Harvard Law School Professor Jonathan Zittrain on technology and law.

Zuckerberg said in the episode that his goal for Facebook over the next 20 years was "reshaping our computing platforms to be fundamentally more about people and how we process the world ... "

The second episode addresses journalism, privacy and regulation in a discussion with Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Axel Springer. Zuckerberg openly questions ways the platform can host and help monetize high-quality and trustworthy journalism.

Facebook did not respond to NBC News request for comment on the podcast.