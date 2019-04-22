Spanish general election result could hinge on female voters

According to a poll by the Center for Sociology Studies, 60% of undecided voters are women. That means around 4 million women are unsure who they will be voting for in the upcoming election.

This means women could help swing the election one way or another.

The poll also revealed that women are less likely to vote for new parties such as Vox, Podemos and Ciudadanos.

Feminism has become the buzzword of electoral campaigns in Spain’s general election taking place on April 28th.

Following strikes and mass protests seen across the country during International Women's Day in the beginning of March, left-wing and liberal parties are campaigning on women's issues.

Ciudadanos, a centre-right party, have proposed a "liberal feminist manifesto" which regulates prostitution and surrogacy while even the conservative People's Party have pledged to tackle the gender pay gap.

Far-right party Vox has responded to this saying radical feminism has run rampant and that they want to limit abortion rights.

A cause of this focus on women's issues could come from women being more politically active. Euronews spoke to Cristina Monge, a political analyst at Infolibre who said:

"One of the reasons for the rise of feminism in Spain is the wave of protests that started with the 15 million movement and has led to a more active society where people are more engaged in politics."

Many women have protested the presence of a gender wage gap - they earn 15.1% less than men according to Eurostat.

Hotel waitresses have been protesting every month to fight this inequality as well.