At least 28 killed in tour bus crash on Portuguese island of Madeira

By Reuters with NBC News World News
Image: PORTUGAL-ACCIDENT-TOURIST-BUS
Firemen stand next to the wreckage of a tourist bus that crashed on April 17, 2019 in Canico, on the Portuguese island of Madeira. -
LISBON — At least 28 people, most of them German, died in a tourist bus accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, authorities said.

The white bus overturned in a residential area in the coastal town of Canico, its mayor, Filipe Sousa, told reporters. TV images showed the vehicle on its side on a bank next to a narrow road and surrounded by rescuers.

"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," Sousa told SIC TV.

He said the tourists in the bus were all German but some pedestrians might have been hit by the bus.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told SIC TV that some of the victims were from Madeira but most were German.