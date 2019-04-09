Romanian ex-president Iliescu faces crimes against humanity charges

Romania’s former President Ion Iliescu has been charged with crimes against humanity over his role in the revolution that brought down the country’s communist regime.

The 89 year old former two time president was charged on Monday.

862 were killed in the aftermath of the 1989 revolution that brought down communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu. Prosecutors say Iliescu was responsible running a campaign of misinformation that created a climate of terror. They also accuse him of organising a “simulated criminal trial” that led to the execution of Ceausescu and wife Elena.

Journalist Kit Gillet told Good Morning Europe that the period after the revolution in Romania was chaotic, and that Iliescu is accused of manipulating the uncertainty for his own political ends.

