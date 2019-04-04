European Parliament approves visa-free travel for Brits after Brexit

The European Parliament approved on Thursday a law granting Britons the right to travel to the European Union without a visa after Brexit.

Britons will be able to stay in the EU visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. The text specifically states that the post-Brexit visa waiver will only be granted if the UK implements a similar measure for EU citizens.

Controversially, the law described Gibraltar as a British "colony," which the UK branded as "completely inappropriate" in a statement to Euronews on Wednesday.