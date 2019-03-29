Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' of chimps back on show in time for Brexit

Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' painting, which depicts chimps in place of MPs at the UK's House of Commons, has been put on display in Bristol just in time for Brexit day.

Bristol Museum said on Thursday it was displaying the piece to mark the 10th anniversary of its 'Banksy versus Bristol Museum' exhibition, but the timing of the opening — on the eve of the day the UK originally planned to leave the European Union — left little to the imagination.

The tumultuous political months leading up to March 29 have highlighted a bitterly divided United Kingdom and Parliament, where several attempts to ratify a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May have failed.

May herself has faced her own challenges after several votes of confidence in her leadership, and a breakaway collective of pro-Europe MPs formed a new group to challenge the country's two-party system.

On the streets, more than a million people unhappy with parliament's lack of progress took part in a recent protest in London, calling for a second referendum.

People's Vote march in London | March 23

Banksy also commented on Bristol's 10th anniversary exhibition, posting a shot to Instagram.

In the caption, the elusive artist paid tribute in a quote to another work: "Laugh now, but one day no-one will be in charge."