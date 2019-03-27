Road Trip Europe Day 8 - Cordoba: 'People are still being very negative about the future'

The European Parliamentary elections are only nine weeks away, and as part of Euronews' Road Trip Europe, we are travelling around the continent and talking to voters to find out what issues matter most to them.

This week, Euronews Correspondent Anelise Borges is travelling through Spain - she started the trip in Extremadura and moved through Badajoz, Almendralejo to Cordoba - a world heritage site in Spain’s south.

In Cordoba she talked to young Spaniards about their reality in the country.

Silvia had left Spain to work in Austria for five years during the financial crisis. After returning to her home country she found that "people are still being very negative about the future."

Spain has an intense couple of months ahead, with its own general election on April 28, and the European elections on May 26.

Silvia believes that Spain's relationship with the EU is not as good as it used to be, but she remains hopeful.

"I think Europe is very important for us, and we are also important for Europe. I hope in the future we will stick together,"

Next stop on the Road Trip is Calpe, Alicante where Anelise will be meeting British people who are concerned about their future in Spain after Brexit.

