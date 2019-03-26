BREAKING NEWS

Germany

Police respond to bomb threats sent to public offices across Germany

By Euronews 
A series of bomb threats, prompting evacuations, were sent to several town halls across Germany on Tuesday.

According to a mix of police statements and local reporting, the town halls of Augsburg, Göttingen, Chemnitz, Kaiserslautern and Neunkirch were affected.

In Augsburg, police said in a tweet that the threat had been sent by email, and it had noted a "connection" with other threatening notes sent to the other locations.

More than a thousand city council employees were affected by the evacuation in Kaiserslautern, a police said.

"At the moment, the search procedures are underway in the two town hall buildings, which will take a certain amount of time due to the larger number of floors and rooms," the statement said. "Several explosive-detection dogs are in use."

In Neunkirch, a kindergarten adjacent to its town hall was also affected.

At the time of writing, no explosives had yet been found.