With Persian new year around the corner, many Iranians struggle to finance the festivities

As Iran prepares to celebrate Nowruz, a holiday that marks the arrival of spring and Persian new year, families flock to the market to buy the necessary to host their loved ones.

But the reinstated US sanctions on Iran have left many Tehran residents scouring for enough money to finance the festivities.

Iran’s currency, the Rial, has plummeted sending prices upwards and forcing people to survive off their life savings.

Our correspondent, Javad Montazeri talked to some people in Tehran's north bazar, Tajrish, about their economic hardships ahead of Nowruz.

