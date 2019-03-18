BREAKING NEWS

Several people injured in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

By Rachel Elbaum and Nick Bailey and Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: NETHERLANDS-EMERGENCY
Emergency services gather in 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht on Monday after a shooting in a residential neighborhood. -
@ Copyright :
Robin Van Lonkhuijsen
Several people were injured in a shooting on a tram on Monday morning in the Dutch city of Utrecht, police said.

They are looking into the possibility that it was a terror attack, the police said in a tweet.

Three trauma helicopters were dispatched to the scene and the area was cordoned off. Police appealed to the public to stay away from the area to allow the first responders to do their work.

Further details were not immediately available.

Utrecht is located about 25 miles southeast of Amsterdam.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.