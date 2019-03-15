New Zealand: mass shooting at Christchurch mosques

Several people are reported to have been killed in the New Zealand city of Christchurch when at least one gunman opened fire on worshippers.

Eyewitnesses said a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit and carrying an automatic rifle had started shooting people at random in the Al Noor mosque.

The country’s Police Commissioner Mike Bush said “as far as we know” multiple fatalities happened at two mosques. Four people have been taken into custody, police say, but they are not sure if others are involved.

Media reports said a gunman opened fire inside a mosque in the Hagley Park district of Christchurch. There were reports of armed police at a second mosque in the suburb of Linwood.

New Zealand media have reported that at least nine people have been killed, but the numbers have not been confirmed.

Earlier, police said earlier they were hunting “an active shooter” in the centre of Christchurch city. The shooting happened on Friday afternoon, local time.

“The risk environment remains extremely high,” Commissioner Bush added, saying that police were responding with full capacity.

People in Christchurch have been advised to stay away from mosques and police say anyone in the city centre should stay indoors. Schools in the city were put on lockdown but this has since been lifted.

Video film purporting to show the shootings is said to have been circulating on social media. Police have not confirmed its veracity but describe it as “distressing”; the authorities say they are trying to take the film offline are advising people not to share it.

Reports have suggested that those inside the Al Noor mosque included refugees. A Malaysian was among those wounded and was being treated in hospital, the country's High Commission said.

A 2013 census showed that Muslims account for just over one percent of New Zealand’s population.

“This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

“There is no place in New Zealand for such extreme acts,” she said.

The Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at the Al Noor mosque when the shooting happened, one of the team’s coaches told Reuters, adding that all members were safe. “They are shaken but good,” Mario Villavarayen said.

The cricket team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third test. It was due to start on Saturday but has been cancelled in the wake of the shootings.