Christchurch shootings: World leaders react to deadly New Zealand mosque attacks

Politicians and world leaders reacted to the deadly shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

At least 49 people were killed and more than 20 seriously injured, according to police.

Afghanistan's ambassador to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, Wahidullah Waissi, said on Twitter that one Afghan national had been killed and three wounded.

“My thoughts are with the family of Afghan origin who was shot and killed in this heinous incident," he wrote.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Reuters the Indonesian Muslim community strongly condemned the shootings and that authorities were checking whether any of its citizens were victims.

In Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the biggest party in the country's ruling coalition, said one Malaysian had been wounded in the attack, which he described as a "tragedy facing humanity and universal peace".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned what he called "the latest example of rising racism and Islamophobia".

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal condemned the incident on social media.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "Australians stand with all New Zealanders today during this dark time where hate and violence have stolen their peace and innocence. Kia kaha (stay strong)", he declared on Twitter.