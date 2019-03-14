Manila residents struggle to cope with water rationing
Manila residents are struggling to cope with rationing imposed by the city's water authority.
Long queues have formed across the Philippine capital with some people having to resort to filling buckets of water from fire engines.
Manila Water said the shortages have been caused by declining levels in the La Mesa Dam.
On Thursday, the company released an advisory that said it is implementing "operational adjustments" that may affect water service in parts of Manila