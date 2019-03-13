MEP Verhofstadt claims Farage aims to 'destroy the European Union from within' | Raw Politics

Liberal leader Guy Verhofstadt accused British MEP Nigel Farage of trying to “destroy the European Union from within”, during a fiery debate on Wednesday in Strasbourg.

The Belgian MEP warned his colleagues in the European Parliament of the dangers of allowing Article 50 to be extended past the March 29 deadline.

Verhofstadt claimed Farage, a staunch Brexiteer, is in favour of prolonging the date so that “he can continue to have a salary that he can transfer to his offshore company”.

Farage later responded to what he called “snarling anger towards our country from Mr Verhofstadt”.

“There is a simple solution and that is that the British request to extend is vetoed,” said Farage.

Farage, the former UKIP leader, said he envisions Brexit talks extending for at least another year in an interview with the Associated Press yesterday.